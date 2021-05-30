Country collects Rs 4.143 trillion in revenue for first time in history: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said first time in the country’s history that a record Rs 4.143 trillion revenue had been collected during the current fiscal year so far.

The landmark achievement was made due to prudent economic policies of

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Chaudhry Fawad said positive results of the economic policies of the incumbent government had started yielding results.

He said in this scenario, it’s a mind-boggling question that why the opposition was calling for protest demonstrations at a time when the economy was booming, and the living conditions of the common person were improving. “Who will benefit from such negative politics” he questioned.

The minister said, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N), whenever it came into power, had ruined the economy. Resultantly the country endured an economic downturn.

Fawad said expatriate Pakistanis had contributed immensely to economic revival by sending over Rs 1,000 billion to the country.

Likewise, he said that record production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize was recorded while Rs 1,100 billion had been transferred to the agriculture economy.

The transfer of money, he said, had increased purchasing power of the farmers’ community. Consequently, the sale of tractors had also increased by 64 percent. The use of fertilizer and pesticides also registered a significant increase, he said.

The minister added that at present Pakistani market was one of the best-performing markets in the world.

Similarly, on May 27, the stock market had a new record touching the significant level of selling 2.21 billion shares.

