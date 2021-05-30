Police retrieves 204 kanal state land worth millions of rupees

Anti corruption and revenue department teams in a joint operation on saturday retrieved 203 Kanal state land from the illegal occupiers in village Nangal Dona of Gujranwala.

It was told that joint operation was done in village Nangal Dona Singh, where raiding teams retrieved 40 Kanal land from Khadim Hussain Changar and 163 Kanal land from Mushtaq Rajput. A large contingent of police force was also accompanying the raiding parties.

The vacated land was estimated worth 46 million rupees.

Meanwhile, two people died in a road accident on G. T road Wazirabad. It was reported that Ali Husnain was going on motorcycle when a loader vehicle collided with him, due to which he died at the spot . In another incident a Riksha driver Saeed also died when a Mazda bus hit him near Manzoorabad.

VACCINATION: District Officer Health Gujranwala Dr. Sofia Bilal said that under the guidelines of NCOC, from today onwards, all those 30 plus persons who have registered themselves on 1166 will be provided a walk-in vaccination facility to prevent corona while the process of registration of persons above 18 years of age has also been started.

She said that so far more than one lakh health workers and general public had been vaccinated in the district while the number of existing vaccination centers had also been increased to 10, including 4 in Gujranwala tehsil and 2 centres in every other tehsil of the district adding that the vaccination center at District Council Hall was now open 24 hours a day. She said that all other centers were open from 8am to 8pm and all centers would remain closed on Fridays.

The DHO urged the people to not listen to baseless and fabricated news and social media reports about the Corona vaccine and instead make sure that they and their loved ones get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible.

DEVELOPMENT: Under the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), 18 out of 30 development projects at a cost of more Rs 96 million have been completed in Kamoke while work on the remaining 12 projects is in the final stages. This was stated by Azeem Qadeer Hussain, Regional Program Manager, Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company.

He said that under the special instructions of Secretary Local Government 5 out of 12 development projects, worth Rs 10 million, for water supply had been completed while 4 out of 8 schemes with more than 70 million funds for sewerage supply had been completed – Regional Program Manager said that street lights at a cost of over 3.7 million have also been completed while 8 out of 9 schemes have been completed for the renovation of the park and provision of basic recreation and other facilities there at a cost of over Rs 11 million.