Japan’s museum honors centuries old Kulli culture of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: By designing a themed tote-bag, the Ancient Orient Museum of Tokyo commemorates Kulli culture that flourished 2200BC to 2000BC in Balochistan.

Featuring a cheetah-like feline, a continuous pattern of goats, and linden tree leaves, an image of the bag has been shared by the museum on its social media page. “This is a tote-bag printed with a diagram of Kulli style pottery excavated in the Balochistan,” it said on official Twitter account.

“This bag, a product of The Ancient Orient Museum, Tokyo, features a cheetah-like feline, a continuous pattern of goats, and linden tree leaves,” Twitter handle said. The Kulli culture enjoyed prosperity between 2200BC and 2000BC.

He’s interested in #archaeology and ancient #coins. This is a tote-bag printed with a diagram of Kulli style pottery excavated in the #Baluchistan #Pakistan. This bag, a product of @aom_tokyo features a cheetah-like feline, a continuous pattern of goats, and linden tree leaves. https://t.co/mcIsfg20zS pic.twitter.com/f4YsYnCsjj — 日本の物語 (@JapanKahani) May 28, 2021

The bag with centuries-old traditions is also being marketed by the museum for sale costing 1650 Japanese yen (approximately 2,321 Pakistani rupees) through its website.