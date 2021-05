Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in crossing historic milestone of Rs4,000 billion in any year for first time ever.

In his Tweet on Saturday, he said: “I commend efforts of FBR in crossing historic milestone of Rs 4,000 bn in any yr for first time ever. During Jul-May our collections reached Rs.4143 bn & still counting – 18% higher than same period last yr. This reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by govt policies”.