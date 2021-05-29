Babar Azam’s quarantine selfie goes viral

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam shared a selfie from a UAE hotel where he is in a Quarantine before the start of the PSL.

Captain Babar Azam, who is more active on social media and keeps in touch with fans through various messages, has shared his new selfie on his Twitter account.

Babar Azam is sitting on the balcony and enjoying the beautiful view outside the hotel while he took this selfie during quarantine.

He used the hashtags Quarantine and PSL6 in the caption of the photo.

On the other hand, all the local and foreign players are ready and rooting for the start of PSL so that they can showcase their talent.