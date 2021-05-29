PM’s adviser Shahzad Akbar lodges FIR against Punjab lawmaker Nazir Chohan

LAHORE/LODHRAN: Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Saturday lodged a first information report (FIR) against Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Punjab Nazir Chohan, one of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members who is considered as party’s ‘dissident,’ for levelling ‘baseless allegations’ against him.

In the FIR lodged with the Racecourse Police Station in Lahore, Shahzad Akbar stated that his life was in danger after serious allegations levelled against him by Nazir Chohan in a TV show. The case against the Punjab lawmaker has been lodged under Sections 506, 258, 189 and 153.

On his Twitter handler, Shahzad Akbar confirmed lodging of FIR against Nazir Chohan. On the other hand, the provincial lawmaker said that Shahzad Akbar has launched a ‘vicious campaign’ against him. ”I will offer my arrest at 2pm in front of Data Darbar,” he said, pointing out the location of the largest Sufi shrine of Ali Hajweri, commonly known as Data Ganj Baksh.

Through a tweet, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain supported Shahzad Akbar for lodging FIR against Nazir Chohan, saying that using ‘religion card’ for personal vendetta was despicable. He said that the prime minister’s adviser was doing his job. “State cannot function if it fails to safeguard his officials against such attacks,” he said.

REACTION

In a statement, a Tareen Group spokesperson strongly reacted to the registration of a case against MPA Nazir Chohan. The statement said that the move by Shahzad Akbar was reprehensible. “If there is a problem, it can be resolved through dialogue,” he said, adding that this was an extreme step that has undermined efforts to resolve disputes and issues through dialogue.

‘Tareen Group’ termed filing of a case against the Punjab lawmaker not good for the ruling party, pointing out towards a ‘new crisis’ for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and its ‘troubled’ government. The spokesperson said that Shahzad Akbar should immediately withdraw the case and resolve the issues through dialogue.

کچھ نادان دوست ابھی بھی سوشل میڈیا پہ کمراہ کن باتیں پھیلا رہے ہیں نیچھے دی ایف آئی آر کے مطابق ایک مسلمان شخص پر کفر کی تہمت لگانا تعزیرات پاکستان کے مطابق جرم ہے اور افسوس یہ جرم نذیر چوہان نے سرزد کیا اور میری مدیت میں لاہور پولیس نے اسکا مقدمہ درج کردیا ہے pic.twitter.com/9NLkQXEukD — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) May 29, 2021

Using religion card for personal vendetta is despicable Lahore Police must take strict action against Nazeer Chohan MPA for using third rated tactics against @ShazadAkbar Shahzad is doing his job State cannot function if it fails to safeguard his officials against such attacks — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 29, 2021