Covid kills 73 more people, infects 2,455 in a day

At a time when Pakistan detected the first case of the deadly Indian variant in Sindh, the country has recorded another 73 people deaths to coronavirus and 2,455 fresh cases during the last 24 hours (Friday), according to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

Statistics 29 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,442

Positive Cases: 2455

Positivity % : 4.42%

Deaths : 73 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 29, 2021

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 20,680 on Saturday. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,455 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. During the past 24 hours (Friday), 2,136 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stood at 836,702.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,857, while the positivity rate was reported at 4.42 percent. As many as 315,410 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 338,377 in Punjab, 131,775 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,007 in Islamabad, 25,001 in Balochistan, 19,108 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,561 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,960 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic so far in Punjab, 5,003 in Sindh, 4,043 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 755 in Islamabad, 539 in Azad Kashmir, 273 in Balochistan and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.