Pakistan’s credible minimum nuclear deterrence restored balance of power on 28th May: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday said 23 years ago on this day (May 28, 1998), Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence. The ISPR DG took to Twitter to pay tribute to the efforts of the Armed Forces and scientists who contributed to the success of the nuclear programme. In a tweet, he said, ” The Armed Forces and the nation pays tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true.” The tweet was followed by the hashtag #YoumeTakbeer.