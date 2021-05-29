Man, minor sons killed in a road accident

A man along with his three sons died in a road accident on GT road Gujranwala on Friday. It was reported that Shahid 28, along with his three sons was travelling by motorcycle, when near Qilla Chand a passenger bus hit them, resultantly killing them on the spot.

The victims were identified as Shahid 28 years old, Irfan 7 years old, Rubab 5 years old and Harram 3 years old. The Police have started investigations.

Meanwhile, Police has arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in murder cases through Interpol. It was told that accused Shoaib was wanted to Wahndo police in a murder case of two citizens, while accused Tayyab was involved in murder of a woman in Emanabad police station limit.

Both the accused fled abroad for the last many years. CIA police with the help of Interpol police arrested the accused and started investigations.

CIA police have also arrested two accused involved in ransom cases. Accused Sufyan and Rehman Iqbal were related to a gang involved in dozens of ransom cases. Both the accused received ransom money from the citizens and sent to gang leaders abroad through easy paisa.

Separately, a man died by snake bite here in Maraliwala Gujranwala. It was reported that Murtaza, 45 years old, went to the fields to purchase watermelon when a snake bit him. Murtaza was rushed to hospital where he died.