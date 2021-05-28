Daily Times

Friday, May 28, 2021


,

Youm-e-Takbeer marks restoration of balance of power in the region: DG ISPR

Web Desk

28th May marks the anniversary of the day when Pakistan restored the balance of power in South Asia by carrying out five nuclear tests in Chaghi, Balochistan. 23 years ago today, Pakistan became a nuclear power remarked the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on Friday. 

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also tweeted to commemorate the auspicious day.

The name of the day was selected by the Government of Pakistan on the suggestion of the public. Youm-e-Takbir here can be translated to “The day of greatness” or “The day of God’s greatness”. The day is celebrated in the country as it marks as a very important day.

 

