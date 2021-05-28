Youm-e-Takbeer marks restoration of balance of power in the region: DG ISPR

28th May marks the anniversary of the day when Pakistan restored the balance of power in South Asia by carrying out five nuclear tests in Chaghi, Balochistan. 23 years ago today, Pakistan became a nuclear power remarked the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on Friday.

23 years ago on this day, Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence. AFs and the nation pays tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true. #YoumeTakbeer — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 28, 2021

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also tweeted to commemorate the auspicious day.

On Yaum-e-Takbeer, the nation reaffirms its resolve to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity & independence against any form of aggression.🇵🇰 is committed to continue working towards promotion of environment of peace & stability at regional & global levels. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 28, 2021

The name of the day was selected by the Government of Pakistan on the suggestion of the public. Youm-e-Takbir here can be translated to “The day of greatness” or “The day of God’s greatness”. The day is celebrated in the country as it marks as a very important day.