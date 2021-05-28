IGP Qazi Jameel ur Rehman broadens scope of ‘bicycle patrol unit’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday announced to extend the scope of ‘bi-cycle patrol unit’ to other sectors for the convenience of the locals.

The decision was taken after getting an overwhelming response from the public and was aimed at developing friendly relations with residents as well as providing a prompt response to any incident of crime and emergency.

During an interaction with patrolling squad, the IGP appreciated them for their efforts. SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanveer was also present on the occasion.

The patrolling squad unit that commenced in April this year would initiate from the area of Kohsar police station and would not only monitor markets but parks, jogging tracks and trails, streets and all those places where ordinary vehicles cannot pass.

Rehman noted that the strength of patrolling unit has been enhanced, after building their capacity and equipping with necessary gadgets and tools to check and prevent any criminal activity.

The IGP also claimed the move would not only contribute to curbing street crime in the city but would also promote cycling, particularly amongst women and would bring more empowerment for the citizens as a whole.