Messi’s contract talks progressing: Joan Laporta

The FC Barcelona president has said that the talks to extend Leo Messi’s Barcelona contract are progressing well.

Laporta said that nothing had been agreed yet, but things are progressing in the right direction. He added that “Messi wants Barcelona, he loves the club.”

Barca fans have been waiting anxiously for Messi to sign an extension as his current deal is expiring on 30th June. He can leave the club as a free agent if no agreement is reached.

According to the sources Barcelona are offering a new 2-year deal to Leo, which will keep him at the club till 2023. It is also believed that Barcelona wants to bring Messi back to Camp Nou in some administrative capacity once he decides to hang his boots.

Joan Laporta: “We’re progressing in talks to extend Leo Messi’s contract but it’s not done or signed yet. Messi wants Barcelona, he loves the club”. “We’re gonna meet Ronald Koeman again next week to decide his future”. “Next week we’re gonna announce new signings”. 🔵🔴 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

The decision regarding Ronal Koeman’s future is yet unclear as Barcelona representatives are to meet the Dutchman next week to discuss his future.

Joan Laporta told Fabrizio Romano that “Next week we’re gonna announce new signings.”