Why Asad Umar is disappointed at Islamabad population figure?

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar informed that 21 percent of the total targeted population in Islamabad has gone through with the vaccination.

Addressing the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce in the capital, Umar said Islamabad was showing a positive response rate and had reached a point where the “first rays of sunlight had started to appear”.

It was estimated that first dose vaccinations in the city were an average of 7000, however the total capacity as of now is 20,000 shots daily.

The “bad news”, he said, was that there was space for more vaccinations but not all citizens are coming forward to get vaccinated, adding that “the faster we do this work, the faster we will permanently escape [this situation], adding that he wished to see no restrictions in place on Eidul Azha so businesses and traders could be free to work.

Further, the minister encouraged traders and businessmen to run a vaccination campaign as it would magnify their prospects as well.

Umar gave the example of Massachusetts that was completely lifting restrictions and going towards reopening because it had reached a certain stage of the vaccination process and encouraged to follow suit.

“I believe the NCOC will provide you full help and if your leadership is present then we want to send a message through you […] your real help is needed in vaccinating your employees in your businesses,” said Umar.