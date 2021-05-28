Walk-in vaccination for citizens above 30 to start tomorrow: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who also heads the NCOC said Friday that it has been decided in the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting today to open up walk-in vaccination for people aged 30 and above from Saturday.

In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow . So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 28, 2021

Taking to his Twitter handle, Asad Umer urged all individuals who are 30 or older and registered for the coronavirus vaccine to go to any center and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, announced to open walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age.

“Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination center with CNIC, stamped letter from head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card, and get themselves vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted.

To ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is opened. Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination center with CNIC, stamped letter from head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card, and get themselves vaccinated. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 28, 2021