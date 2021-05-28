Ex Superintendent Kashana home slaps DSP Security

Kashana home’s ex superintendent could be seen protesting outside the IG’s office holding the Prime Minister’s portrait. The footage shows that when DSP security Zahid stopped the ex superintendent Afshan Latif from going inside, she slapped him.

Later the DSP pushed her, but the officers standing nearby intervened. During the bitter rhetoric, the woman kept cursing the policemen.

Kashana Home Superintendent Afshan Latif had some time ago accused the provincial minister of social welfare of forcibly marrying orphaned girls. After the inquiry, the woman had to lose her job.Since that day she has been protesting to no avail. The purpose of her protest can be clearly read in her tweet.

زانی قاتل عمرانی حکمرانوں کے دیئے گئے بے شمارجھوٹے پرچے یتیم و لاوارث بچوں , بچیوں کے حقوق اور سرکاری اداروں میں انکے جسمانی استحصال کے خلاف جنگ سے ہرگز نہیں روک سکتے۔مجھے سولی چڑھا دو,زنداں میں ڈال دو,زہر کا پیالہ پینا پڑا تو بھی آخری سانس,آخری ہچکی تک لڑونگی۔(افشاں لطیف) pic.twitter.com/GxRiSDvLSi — Afshan Latif (@AfshanLatif3) May 5, 2021

According to DSP Anarkali Thaqleen Shah, no request for action has been received from Afshan Latif and DSP Security so far.