Chris Evans hurt on the set of The Gray Man

American actor Chris Evans took to Instagram to post a collage of his bruised arms. The photo indicates that his new movie will be a must watch! The Captain America actor seems to be working hard for Netflix’s The Gray Man. This movie is said to be the most expensive movie that Netflix produced with a budget of 200 million dollars! The 39-year-old captioned his post with. “It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon.” Evans also mentioned in his caption that he got into a fight with the Gray Man. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) There were many fans who expressed their concerns for the actor’s health. However, some fans went as far as volunteering as nurses. One Instagram user wrote, ‘Suddenly I’m a nurse.’ While another fan wrote, ‘I bet there will be so many nurses as volunteers.’