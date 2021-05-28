Chris Evans hurt on the set of The Gray Man

American actor Chris Evans took to Instagram to post a collage of his bruised arms. The photo indicates that his new movie will be a must watch!

The Captain America actor seems to be working hard for Netflix’s The Gray Man. This movie is said to be the most expensive movie that Netflix produced with a budget of 200 million dollars!

The 39-year-old captioned his post with. “It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon.”

Evans also mentioned in his caption that he got into a fight with the Gray Man.

There were many fans who expressed their concerns for the actor’s health. However, some fans went as far as volunteering as nurses.

One Instagram user wrote, ‘Suddenly I’m a nurse.’ While another fan wrote, ‘I bet there will be so many nurses as volunteers.’