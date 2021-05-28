SBP to announce monetary policy today

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet on Friday to decide about monetary policy for the next two months.

The SBP will issue the monetary policy statement through a press release on the same day.

Earlier on January 22, the SBP had kept interest rates on hold at 7 per cent as it sought to balance economic headwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic with the need to curb inflation.

The move was the third time that the central bank had kept its main policy rate unchanged after cutting it by 625 basis points, down from 13.25pc, at the time the global pandemic hit the country’s economy in February 2020.