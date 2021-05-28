Bilawal Bhutto should take a look at PPP’s history of taking loans from IMF: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should take a look at his party’s history of taking loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before lecturing others.

The SAPM reacted to Bilawal Bhutto’s statement while calling him ‘parchi chairman.’ He said Bilawal is perplexed because Pakistan’s economy is going in the right direction.

Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government returned loan and interest worth Rs 35,000 billion in two and a half years. He said Pakistan would not have been in such a state had the former governments worked to strengthen the economy.

It is pertinent here to mention that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said earlier today that the nation will likely face difficult circumstances if Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps taking loans at current pace.

The PPP chairman said that running the country’s economy on loans will create problems for future generations as well as next governments.

Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan’s policy making has been handed over to the countries which have given us loans. $ 10 billion loan, with an increase of 35 percent, has been taken only this year, he said.

Pakistan’s foreign loans have surpassed $ 95 billion after Imran Khan assumed power, the PPP chairman said while adding that the PM, despite knowing his ineligibility, is destroying the economy to satisfy his ego.