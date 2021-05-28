Another teenager raped In Thatta

A teenager was reportedly subjected to torture and was raped on Thursday within the limits of Mirpur Sakro Police station.

Ramzan Malha, 15 was on his way back home when an unidentified man intercepted him near Ludiha’s stop and took him to an unknown place at gunpoint where he subjected him to torture and sexual assault. The boy somehow managed to flee from there. According to the parents of the victim, the boy told them about the incident, after which they took him to the police station to register a non-cognizable report of the incident.

The victim boy in his statement said that an unidentified man subjected him to severe beating and also sexually assaulted him adding that he gave him life threats for disclosing the incident to his parents or police. The boy was later brought to Sheikh Zayed Hospital for medical examination where the initial medical reports suggested that he had been subjected to beating.

The boy had bruises on his back and thighs as if he was beaten with a stick. Few samples from his body had been sent to the laboratory to ascertain whether the boy was sexually assaulted or not.

Increasing cases of sexual abuse in the area have sent a wave of fear among the common folk. Social activist Mohammad Bux Khaskeli said that the increasing incidents of child abuse have disturbed the peace of the area but the area police had taken no measures to deter the menace. Ayaz Lashari said that every person should play his part in purging this imprecation from society. It would be pertinent to mention here that Mohammad Malah a teenager was killed after being subjected to sexual abuse a few days ago within the limits of Mirpur sakro police station.