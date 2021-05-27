Man killed in cylinder blast

SIALKOT: A youth, Jamshaid (18), was killed in a gas cylinder blast at the refilling shop due to gas leakage at Uggoki-Sialkot on Thursday.

He was working there at the gas cylinder refilling shop of his uncle when a big blast occurred there with a bang while filling the cylinders there due to gas leakage.

He received serious burn wounds and died on the spot. The fire erupted thereafter this blast which engulfed the shop, as the shop was also gutted.

The firefighters of Rescue 1122 Sialkot controlled the fire and extinguished it after a great skirmish.

They shifted the body to Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

The police are investigating.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf visited the spot.