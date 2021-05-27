KP unveils resumption of classes in medical colleges, universities

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has announced the opening of medical educational institutions, according to which medical universities and medical and dental colleges will be opened from June 1st. According to the announcement, Nursing, Paramedical, Allied Health Sciences schools and colleges will also be opened from June 1st. Students of third, fourth and final year of MBBS will take classes.

Only third and fourth year BDS students will come to the college, Nursing, Paramedical, Allied Health Sciences students will take classes from semester five to eight. Students of 5th to 10th semester of DPT, SLT and OT courses will take classes.

According to the announcement, students of the remaining semesters of medical institutions will take online classes, and the concerned authorities will ensure the vaccination of teachers and students against corona.

The Health Department issued a statement saying that medical education institutions will be responsible for enforcing Corona SOPs. Moreover, no medical education institution will have extracurricular activities and events.