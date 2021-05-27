Alia Bhatt making series about COVID vaccines

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt announced a 5 part series where she will bust myths and misinformation about COVID vaccines.

Titled The Intersection: Vaccinate India, the series is a collaboration between Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic.

The Student of the Year actor took to Twitter and announced the news with a video along with the caption, “Even though the vaccines are here, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is due to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms.”

Shared knowledge is our greatest ally in this fight against Covid-19.

Together, @audiomaticIN and @EternalSunProd are bringing to you a 5 part series that can help us understand the Covid-19 vaccines a little better.