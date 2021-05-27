Daily Times

Alia Bhatt making series about COVID vaccines

Web Desk

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt announced a 5 part series where she will bust myths and misinformation about COVID vaccines.

Titled The Intersection: Vaccinate India, the series is a collaboration between Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic.

The Student of the Year actor took to Twitter and announced the news with a video along with the caption, “Even though the vaccines are here, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is due to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms.”

