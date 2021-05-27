Newly-wed woman gang-raped in house robbery in Shujaabad

MULTAN: Five people barged into a house in Shujabad and allegedly gangraped a newly-wed woman late on Wednesday. The intruders also took away valuables from the house.

According to the family, the robbers came in the disguise of policemen and tortured the husband of the gang-rape survivor.

The police have confirmed the signs of sexual assault from the medical report. A complaint has been filed against the suspect on the charges of rape and robbery.

The suspects also stole Rs 125,000 and gold jewellery.