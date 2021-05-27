IHC dismisses plea seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar’s investigation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar from investigating Jahangir Tareen matter and declared the case non maintainable.

The chief justice remarked on what type of petitions people used to file to waste courts’ time when the IHC had already thousands of pending cases.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Fahad Shahid regarding the above matter.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice instructed the Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah to assist the bench pertaining to the case after studying it.

The DAG adopted the stance that the petitioner was not an affected party in the subject. He said that an irrelevant person couldn’t file case in criminal matters.

The DAG said that the court shouldn’t hear such strange and irrelevant cases.

Expressing displeasure, the chief justice remarked that what type of petitions the people used to file to waste courts time. Thousands of cases were already pending with IHC, Justice Minallah observed.

The chief justice further remarked that the criminal proceeding was going on in Lahore which didn’t come under IHC’s jurisdiction. How would a common individual get justice if these types of petitions would be filed, he questioned.

After this, the court dismissed the case declaring it non maintainable.