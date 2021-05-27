Operation against Ladi gang in full swing in DG Khan

A day after the notorious Ladi robber gang assassinated two informers of the police, Punjab law-enforcement agencies in a joint operation with Rangers, the Counter Terrorism Department, the police and the Border Military Police (BMP) launched an operation against 20 members in Dera Ghazi Khan.

52 percent of Dera Ghazi Khan’s territory consists of many tribes where the police have never been allowed by influential heads of tribes and local landlords to fulfill their duties properly.

A substantial part of DG Khan was under the administrative control of the Border Military Police (BMP) which was also not trained enough to fight dangerous bandit groups.

Reports prepared after the merciless homicide show that robbers surrounded the house of Khair Mohammed and opened indiscriminate fire. Two other men were also present there, named Ramzan and Khadim Hussain.

Khair Mohammed died on the spot while other two surrendered to the gang who were taken to the tribal area jurisdiction of Kashoba police station, according to the report. However, Ramzan was brutally murdered while the butchery was filmed and uploaded on social media.

The report stated the reason for the killings was that the gang believed the two men were police informers.

The Ladi gang is known for its involvement in many heinous crimes, including kidnap for ransom, extortion as well as robberies.