According to the Bureau of Statistics ‘s survey on social and standard of living, 12% of households described the domestic economic situation as much worse than before, while 26% of households described the household economic situation as worse than before. According to the survey, 46% of the households said that the economic situation is the same as before. One percent said they didn’t know about it, 11 percent said the community’s economic situation was worse than before, 23 percent said the community’s economic situation was worse than before, and 48 percent said the community’s economic situation was worse than before. In Sindh, 29% of households described their economic situation as worse than before, with Sindh having the highest number of households worsening their economic situation, followed by KP at 27%. Yes, according to 25% in Punjab, the domestic economic situation is worse than before. In Balochistan, the domestic economic situation is worse than before, 46% of households in Punjab and 47% in Sindh have declared the economic situation as before.