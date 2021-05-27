Minister Swati pledges inquiries into corrupt railway practices

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati and Divionsal Superintendent Naveed Mubasher conducted a window trailing inspection from Sahiwal to Multan railways sections on Wednesday.

Before the inspection, he held a detailed meeting with office bearers of the Chamber of Commerce of Sahiwal. Talking to the members, the minister said Imran Khan wanted railways to come out from losses. Following this, he put in a request to the business community to cooperate with them.

He asked businessmen to take railways’ lands and stations to make them model entities. Others railways officers were also present with the minister.

Azam Swati held a brief inspection of Multan and Khanewal stations. He said all offices would be set up on the upper floor of Sahiwal station, while the ground floor was reserved for commercial activities. New AC rooms would be introduced at Multan stations, adding air-conditioned cabins for ladies’ and gents’ staff at Khanewal station.

Later, Swati reviewed the fitness of railways track, alignment, gauges, and related infrastructure.

The Multan DS held a briefing to the minister on the performance of the local section and station coupled with brief measures being adopted to generate an increased output level.

The federal minister vowed to hold an inquiry against the people who had incurred losses on the department in the past.

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by laborers after reaching a local railways station. He said that taking meals with laborers would remain a proud moment of his life.

He embraced the floor cleaners, terming them ‘asset of the department.’ He said he wouldn’t see laborers cleaning floors through the same old-fashion techniques next time. He asked local authorities to adopt a modern cleaning system at the station’s premises. The slavery epoch has been left behind. We are still taking them along with us, he maintained.

Moreover, the minister would inspect the railways’ section stretched from Multan to Khanpur today as per official sources. He would also review Bahawalpur railway station and tracks and later move to its Chamber of Commerce to meet the business community.