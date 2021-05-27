Nawaz urges N League to put up united front, stick to narrative

LAHORE: Mian Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head, chaired a party meeting on Wednesday.

He advised them that there should not be any division seen among the party members, especially on national issues. He directed the meeting that the PML-N hold a united front before the masses.

Prominent figures of the party like Ishaq Dar, Abid Sher Ali, etc were present at the meeting. PML-N president Recently, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner for the opposition parties where leaders of the opposition in the parliament were invited, in an attempt to unite the opposition.

Maryam Nawaz, the Vice-President of PML-N, was unable to attend the dinner, as it was parliamentarians exclusive.

According to her, Shehbaz Sharif being the leader of the opposition organized the dinner, particularly because they had to devise a strategy for the budget.