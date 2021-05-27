‘PTI, China’s Communist Party share same goals of uplifting their nations’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s vision of building Naya Pakistan and the ideology of Communist Party of China (CPC) of realizing ‘Great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation’ carry similar goals as per the aspirations of their people.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his virtual address to the Ruling Parties Dialogue between PTI and CPC, held at Islamabad and Beijing. The PTI and CPC inked a Memorandum of Understanding on further strengthening their cooperation.

The foreign minister said PTI was willing to further deepen party-to-party cooperation with CPC, learn from each other, and share vital experiences on governance, party building and party organization.

“We stand ready to enhance cooperation between our two countries and two political parties for realization of our respective dreams,” he said.

Qureshi said party-to-party relations were an important facet of the bilateral cooperation, adding that Communist Party of China and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf enjoyed cordial relations.

In the past few years, we have learnt from each other’s experiences through enhanced interaction and mutual exchanges, he added.

He said Chairman PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan also acknowledged that China’s remarkable achievements in all around national development were a role model for all developing countries.

Qureshi recalled the inaugural interaction for this forum in Beijing in March 2019, which said had been able to carry forward the momentum of the last discussions and further solidify good cooperation between PTI and CPC.

He said Pakistan and China had completed seventy years of ‘ironclad’ friendship on May 21, 2021 and mentioned that CPC would celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding this year in July.

He congratulated the people of two countries, the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping for these momentous accomplishments.

With joint efforts of successive generations and leadership of two countries, he said, China-Pakistan friendship had gone from strength-to-strength with each passing day.

“Our relationship is based on mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. This relationship is deeply rooted in the hearts of peoples of two countries and has withstood tests of time,” he added.

Qureshi termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a transformational project and the top priority of the PTI government.

“We are fully committed to complete ongoing CPEC projects and make CPEC a high-quality demonstration project of BRI,” he added.

He said Pakistan looked forward to further enhancing development and construction of CPEC in its second phase with more focus on industrialization, poverty alleviation, job creation and socio-economic development.

During COVID-19 pandemic, he mentioned the exemplary cooperation where the two countries supported each other to effectively control the pandemic.