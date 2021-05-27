Digital Pakistan and inclusion for women

Covid-19 has wrought extensive socio-economic ramifications. These have triggered changes in consumer behaviour and business operations. Companies in Pakistan, for example, have been compelled to rethink how they work with particular emphasis shifting towards a strong digital presence. This has led the workforce to adapt accordingly, with a large percentage now working from home.

Needless to say, digital literacy is an essential component to striving ahead in this redefined economy. A digitally-engaged Pakistan calls for community participation and enhanced e-commerce knowledge and will transform behaviour among the general public while enabling women to prosper as entrepreneurs. With new technologies coming to the fore everyday, people need awareness of how to harness these to earn a living.

Women face glaring disadvantages when setting up business. According to a 2013 World Bank report, only three percent of women entrepreneurs avail bank loans; while across all MFBs (Micro-Finance Banks), women account for 18 percent of borrowers and 24 percent of total clients. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last year increased its concessional financing limit for women entrepreneurs from Rs1.5 million to Rs5 million under its Redefine and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs. While this is a positive development — much more needs to be done to facilitate women, especially in terms of reducing exhaustive red tape, including complex verification procedures. Until this is addressed, compliance will remain a challenge.

Along with widespread use of the Internet, advanced telecommunications services impact our daily lives. Indeed, these have become the preferred mode of communication given the broadened scope of IT capabilities. Internet technology has transformed in such a way that it has removed the obstacles of time and space.

As the world adapts to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Pakistan is still struggling to confront the massive transition to the digital age. The government aims aims to score 4.0 on the World Bank Institute’s Knowledge Economy Index by 2025; however, implementation appears lacking. GSMA Intelligence (an industry organisation representing the interests of mobile network operators worldwide while providing research and forecasts) reported in its country overview in 2016 that 75 percent of Pakistan’s population enjoyed 3G coverage, while noting that this figure lagged behind most South and Southeast Asia, even two years after this technology was launched. Similarly, the report expected 4G coverage (also available since 2014) to reach 80 percent of the population; although this ignores the rollout of 4.5G technology in 2018.

Thus, it is imperative that Pakistan keep up with with this fast-paced environment, especially vis-a-vis the younger generation who need to develop critical thinking skills in order to meet head-on emerging trends and challenges. Thereby realising their full potential and becoming part of the demand-driven international economy. Specifically, Pakistani women need to be encouraged and mechanisms must be put in place to eradicate prevailing gender inequalities and discrimination. Day care centres, paid-maternity leave as well as zero-tolerance for harassment at the workplace are integral to this process.

Digital infrastructure has improved with the widespread use of mobile phones. However, a large portion of Pakistani youth, as well as women, still trail behind due to lack of knowledge, inability to operate tech devices, or underestimating the value of digital inclusion. The world boasts increasing technology adoption rates — meaning that if Pakistan is to stay on the radar, it must reposition itself. Supporting mechanisms exist and platforms like Chikoo (a new e-commerce tool that helps businesses to sell goods online) provide tech, websites and logistical support remotely without delays or expensive budgets. Low-income groups can reposition themselves by availing such platforms especially in the context of Covid. However, access to and availability of the Internet remain prerequisites.

The Universal Service Fund (USF), an organisation empowered by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, focuses on connecting under-privileged communities. In a statement, CEO-USF, Haris Mahmood Chaudhary said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new visibility and profile to the essential role of access and connectivity in Pakistan. We are committed to bridging the digital divide and connecting communities that are still offline while driving the adoption of High-Speed Broadband for those who are already connected.”

While implementation of digital polices and Internet access are to be welcomed, such efforts need to be amplified. Meaning, the inclusion of communities in this transition. Thus, digital literacy and access must be prioritised so that that women and other groups can work from home, while integrating technologies into communities, institutions, and societies.

Unless this happens, Pakistan’s federal digital policy will never realise its full potential. This is not to mention the very real threat of cyber and digital harassment which effectively serve to exclude many women and girls from digital spaces.

The writer is founder of Beti, a social impact enterprise, as well as a media and advocacy professional. She can be reached at ramma.shahid @gmail.com