‘Pakistan’s debt can be paid off if corruption money worth trillions is recovered from Imran govt’

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says Pakistan’s debt can be paid off if the trillions stolen by the PTI through corruption facilitated by Imran Khan is recovered. Responding to statements by Imran and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Marriyum said he is incompetent, unqualified and is completely disconnected from the real problems of the people which were the theft of sugar, flour, electricity, gas, medicine, LNG, destruction of the economy, unemployment and inflation.

She said at a time when the people of Pakistan are crushed under the avalanche of PTI’s corruption, inflation, taxation and unemployment, Imran Khan’s top priority is Shehbaz Sharif’s dinner, instead of addressing the misery of the people.

The former Information Minister said people desperately want to get rid of thieves, incompetent ministers, cartel bosses, mafias, commission eaters and touts. She told the government to stop obsessing over Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, PDM, and other opposition leaders and for one day to see the suffering of the people. She said such a regime could only come good to the expectations of Imran Khan who had set the bar shamefully low.

“Only Historical unemployment, inflation and historical debt can meet Imran Khan’s standards. Negative 0.4% growth rate and 17% inflation can only meet the criteria of Imran. It was the prosperity, development and welfare by Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif that the people of Pakistan reminisce over their term in office every morning, afternoon and evening”, she said.

Marriyum said if Imran recovers the money stolen by his own corruption, it would be enough to service Pakistan’s entire debt.

She said customized statistics through figure fudging can make a fake headline but it cannot solve the country’s crisis.

“Has the NAB Niazi Nexus deposited the commission money taken from Broadsheet in the public treasury? Tell the public how much money the NAB Niazi Nexus spent on making false cases in two and a half years against opposition. State the cost and recovery of NAB Niazi Nexus in two and half years. Explain that NAB Niazi Nexus recovered the sugar commission from Jahangir Tareen. Tell the nation, has NAB Niazi Nexus recovered 500 billion of sugar theft?

Did the NAB Niazi Nexus recover Rs 200 billion usurped in flour theft? Explain why didn’t NAB Niazi Nexus recover Rs 122 billion of LNG theft? Has NAB Niazi Nexus recovered Rs 126 billion from BRT Peshawar? Did the NAB Niazi Nexus bring back Rs 500 billion in the medicine scandal? Explain how much recovery has been done by locking the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Accountability Commission for 8 years? Has the NAB-Niazi Nexus recovered billions from Ring Road’s reliance?”, she lambasted.

The NAB-Niazi nexus has done irreparable damage to the country, she concluded.