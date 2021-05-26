Sanjay Dutt received Golden Visa for UAE

The famous Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt revealed that he has received a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Munna Bhai actor shared a photo on Instagram where he is standing with Major General Mohammed Al Marri. He wrote in the caption that he was very honoured to receive the golden visa for the United Arab Emirates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

While thanking General Mohammad Al, the 61-year-old also thanked the UAE government and Hamad Obaidalla who is the COO of flydubai.