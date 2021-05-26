PML-N MPA who slapped Pakpattan AC is behind bars

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Mian Naveed Ali was arrested by the Pakpattan police on Wednesday outside the Lahore High Court after his bail plea was dismissed in the case of slapping Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khawar Bashir.

According to a report, Mian Naved’s marquee was raided by the AC on November 15 last year which led to a heated argument between them. The marquee was fined Rs. 50,000, upon which the MPA disrespected the AC and physically assaulted him, and refused to pay the fine.

The location was raided as a result of multiple violations, like the one-dish rule and violating the closing time. The police filed the case under section 365, 382, 506-B, 353 and 186 of the penal code, against the MPA, his father Mian Ahmed Ali, the manager of the marquee and various others involved in the incident.

The accused emphasised that the AC violated the premises without a report implying that violations have in fact occurred at the location. According to the MPA the AC wanted to organize an event at the marquee which was refused by the administration.