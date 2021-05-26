Export of value-added products surges: Dawood

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has disclosed that Pakistan’s exports of surgical instruments, fish, meat, leather garments, pharmaceuticals, cement, cutlery, spices and electric fans during the period Jul-Apr 2020-21, showed good growth as compared to the corresponding period the last year, said advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday.

Taking to his official Twitter handler, he said: “MoC is glad to share that during the period Jul-Apr 2020-21, Pakistan’s exports of Surgical Instruments, Fish, Meat, Leather garments, Pharmaceuticals, Cement, Cutlery, Spices and Electric Fans showed good growth as compared to the corresponding period last year.”

MoC is glad to share that during the period Jul-Apr 2020-21, Pakistan’s exports of Surgical Instruments, Fish, Meat, Leather garments, Pharmaceuticals, Cement, Cutlery, Spices and Electric Fans showed good growth as compared to the corresponding period last year. pic.twitter.com/7XZUNpF7zH — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 26, 2021

This increase in exports of upcoming and value-added products augurs well for our exports’ base and the exporters of these products deserve full credit for it. @aliya_hamza #Pakistan #Exports #Trade #MadeinPakistan — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 26, 2021

In another tweet, he further said: “This increase in exports of upcoming and value-added products augurs well for our exports’ base and the exporters of these products deserve full credit for it”.

.