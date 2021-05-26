Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie criticized judge over custody case against Brad Pitt

Maleficent actor Angelina Jolie criticized Judge John Ouderkrik on not hearing evidence from her children against Brad Pitt.

It is reported that the judge denied Jolie from getting a fair trail as he did not hear evidence from her children which is important for the custody case.

The American actor claimed that the judge refused to consider an important section of the California court code which states that it is not in the best interest of the child to go to someone who has a history of domestic violence.

The 45-year-old actor said that the judge did not consider her children’s testaments due to the California code that allows children over 14 to testify.

Except for Maddox,19, the remaining five children of the divorced couple are subject to the custody decision.