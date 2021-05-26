Arrival of chemical-laden ship at Gaddani raises many eyebrows

The docking of a ship, carrying toxic chemical, at the coast of Gadani in Balochistan despite a warning by Interpol on April 22nd has raised many eyebrows, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here both India and Bangladesh had turned the ship away precisely for this reason. It has been learnt that at the end of April ferry’s name was changed before it started heading towards the beaches of Balochistan, and finally it docked at Gaddani on April 30.

Meanwhile, Environment Protection Agency, Balochistan has stopped working on the ship after receiving a letter from the government. Agency Director Technical Muhammad Khan has said that samples of the chemical have been collected for their examination. He has further said that the government has also not issued the no objection certificate to the ship as yet, and it has been sealed.