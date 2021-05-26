Bilawal alleges govt of renaming existing projects

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said that PPP govt started Benazir income support program (BISP) to control poverty, adding that Imran Khan is renaming PPP project to Ehsas program. In a statement, the PPP chairman said that BISP was the idea of late Benazir Bhutto, implemented by PPP govt later. PTI govt accepted that they renamed BISP program, but now betraying masses by labeling it as a new project. Bilawal, while addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan said that you can’t eradicate Benazir’s name from peoples’ hearts by renaming projects, buildings and institutions. Terming lies and fraud as ‘U-turn’ and then blustering it has become PM’s habit, Bilawal maintained. PPP’s chairman further said that Sindh govt trained and educated millions of women from Sindh’s rural areas to make them independent. Sindh govt also granted interest-free loans to these women to make them capable of starting their own businesses. Our policies have made Sindh a province with ‘highest per capita income’, Bilawal mentioned.













