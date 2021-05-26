Court testifies witness in reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday testified another witness against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others in LNG corruption reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, ex-advisor on finance Miftah Ismail. The court marked the attendance of accused persons.

At the outset of hearing, the court started recording the statement of assistant economic advisor and NAB witness Allah Nawaz. The defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah raised objections over the documents produced by the witness during testimony.

Another defence counsel Tanveer Iqbal conducted cross examination with the witness after his statement. After this Barrister Zafarullah cross examined director ministry of water and power Abdul Rashid Jokheo.

Jokheo stated that GIDC law was prepared three times and once it was amended. He said that a high power board headed by the finance minister used to view the projects of GIDC. The board was also composed of deputy chairman planning, minister of petroleum and secretary finance.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till June 1.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the physical remand of accused Ghulam Sarwar in Sindh tractor scheme case. The NAB produced the accused before court and requested for more physical remand for further investigation. The court granted a further seven day remand of the accused.