Miyawaki forest best suited for Pakistan: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing forestation in the country to cope with the harmful effects of climate change and global warming.

The president expressed these remarks at a briefing given by Senior Vice President Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Syed Zaheer Mehdi, at Miyawaki Forest, on Tuesday.

He emphasised the need for enhanced tree plantation to reduce pollution and improve air quality in urban areas. The president said the government is making serious efforts to enhance forest coverage by undertaking plantation drive to plant 10 billion trees in the country.

He said that Miyawaki forest is the best suited for Pakistan as its trees grew faster and denser which would enormously help reduce pollution in the country.

Separately, President Alvi held telephonic conversation with the bereaved families of those personnel who embraced martyrdom in a recent intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan. The president paid tributes to the services and valiance of the martyrs. Commiserating with the bereaved families, the President also prayed for the departed souls.