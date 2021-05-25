Senators call for effective measures to resolve Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD: Senators on Tuesday called for taking effective and concrete measures at the international level to resolve the issue of Palestine as soon as possible as per aspirations of the Palestinians.

They said that Muslim Ummah should wake up and utilize their all-out resources to address the issue of Palestine and urged the United Nations to stop Israeli atrocities and resolve the issue as per aspirations of the people of Palestine.

Opening debate in the Senate, Senator Sardar Shafiq Tareen strongly condemned Israel’s systematic assault against Palestinian worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque. He said that dialogue was the only way forward for solution of any conflict as wars were not the solutions to problems.

Senator Muhammad Qasim said that all the leadership of the country and the parliament were united on the issue of Palestine as it was the matter of humanity. He urged the government to do something beyond the resolutions and raise the issue at international level in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

He said the two former dictators had not only ruined the foreign policy of the country but also damaged the economy by involving the country in wars of others. Senator Musadik Malik said till today, 2,576 resolutions had been passed by the United Nations without its outcome, adding that the negotiation between the two parties were better but the status quo remained unchanged in the statements.

He urged the chair to condemn the attacks of Israeli forces on innocent and unarmed Palestinians in strong words in the resolution. Senator Mohsin Aziz said that heavy airstrikes and rocket fire on Palestine was highly condemnable. He said that the whole world including Muslim Ummah strongly condemned the attack on innocent Palestinians but the international human rights organizations were still victim of hypocrisy.

He said that Pakistan would continue to steadfastly offer moral and diplomatic support to the brotherly people of Palestinian territories till they get their legitimate rights. He said that the international community should break the silence on the issue of Palestine otherwise the war would wrap up the whole world.

He said that everyone at the national and international level were acknowledging the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine.