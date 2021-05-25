Hoaxer held for posting bomb blast story on Facebook

BADIN: The police, on the orders of Badin SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar, raided the place on the outskirts of Khairpur Nathan Shah in Dadu district on Tuesday and arrested the suspect.

The arrested suspect shared a video of a hoax bomb blast in the Badin district on his Facebook wall and claimed that four persons were killed. Mr. Sethar, taking strong notice of the fake terrorizing post after it created panic in the district, formed a police team, which traced and arrested the culprit.

When contacted, SSP said that it was a heinous crime to create panic and terror through social media and said that the accused, after the proper interrogation, would be produced in court. In his recorded message from police lock-ups, the accused confessed to having created the blast hoax and said he was repenting for his irresponsible act of sharing it on social media.