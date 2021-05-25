Swat welcomes tourists with Covid-19 vaccination facility

SWAT: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Muhammad Saleem has said the vaccination facility is being provided to tourists in Swat.

Tourists visiting Swat can get vaccinated from any vaccination center. For this, the tourist will have to have the registration number via SMS, he said. “For the convenience of the tourists, the facility of vaccination has also been provided in the hospitals and health centers near the tourist places from where the local population and tourists alike,” said Saleem.

Citing details, the DHO said that Civil Hospitals Barikot, Kabal, Matta, Mingora, Khawazakhela, Kalam, Madyan, Kidney Hospital, Saidu Group of Hospitals, RHC Darmai, Dolai, Chapariyal, and BHU Charbagh and Fatehpur is providing a vaccination facility. At the same time, arrangements have been made for mass vaccination at Wadudia Hall Saidu Sharif. Dr. Muhammad Saleem further said that while enjoying the scenic beauty of Swat valley, tourists should follow Corona SOPs so that the epidemic situation remains under control and tourism activities do not lead to the further spread of Corona.