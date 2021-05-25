Software technology park coming up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Sitara Chemical Group will establish the first Software technology park in Faisalabad under the title of “Sitara Techno Park”.

A special ceremony was held in which Mian Muhammad Adrees, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sitara Chemical Group, and Muhammad Usman Nasir, managing director of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), formally signed the MoU.

Addressing the function, Adrees said that “Sitara Techno Park” will play a key role in developing the IT (Information Technology) industry so that its exports could be further enhanced. He said that “Sitara Techno Park” will provide the latest and state-of-the-art facilities with a reliable infrastructure to the IT-related companies housed in this park. He said that high-speed internet facilities would be offered in addition to the uninterrupted power supply so that existing IT companies, as well as new startups, could have access to the global IT market.

After exchanging MoU documents, Mian Muhammad Adrees said Sitara Chemical Group would make serious efforts to promote and enhance IT-related exports with the active cooperation of the PSEB.