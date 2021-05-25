Bilal Maqsood pays tribute to Palestinians

Pakistani guitarist and singer Bilal Maqsood paid a tribute to Palestinians while dedicating his edition of Aakhri Alvidai to them.

The ex- Strings guitarist took to Instagram where he posted a video of himself singing the popular song.

He wrote in the caption, “A tribute to all Palestinians living in the fear of each day spent with their loved ones being the last.”

Many Pakistani celebrities have been raising voices against the attacks done by Israel on Palestine.