Australia approves 2 mango treatment facilities for Pakistan

Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan have been approved by Australian authorities for export of Mangoes.

In his official Twitter handler, he said, “I am glad to share that two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan, Mustafa Farm and IAC, have been approved by Australian authorities for export of Mangoes from Pakistan. This has been done just in time for the mango season.”

“I also congratulated the two companies to achieve this milestone and commended the facilitation provided by Muhammad Ashraf, Consul General (Trade) of Pakistan in Sydney, Australia,” he added.

