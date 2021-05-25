Twitter users upset with Friends star Matthew Perry

The Friends star Matthew Perry faced the wrath of the Twitter users when he shared his Coronavirus vaccine merchandise.

The American actor took to Twitter where he shared a photo of himself wearing a shirt with a Chandler Bing tone question printed on it: “Could I be any more vaccinated?”

Perry wrote with the photo, “Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at http://represent.com/matthewperry Only available for a limited time.”

The social media users were not happy about Matthew Perry’s aloof attitude.

Many twitter users complained that it was insensitive of Perry of linking the COVID pandemic to the Friends reunion.

Mathew Perry needs to seek psychological help we list so many people due to the Covid Virus That actors and the general population should not profit at anybody’s expense — Scott Wakschal (@ScottWakschal9) May 25, 2021



