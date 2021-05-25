President Alvi calls families of North Waziristan martyrs to offer condolences

Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of three security personnel to offer his condolences on their valiant contribution for their motherland. These martyrs laid down their lives in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

The president called the families of Captain Faheem Abbas, Sepoy Naeem Shah and Sepoy Shafiullah and acknowledged their sacrifices and prayed for their elevated ranks in heavens.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the families of martyrs. The security personnel were martyred while countering the activities of terrorists in the Dosalli area of North Waziristan tribal district earlier this month. The soldiers succumbed to their injuries after a round of fire from both sides.