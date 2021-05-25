No additional tax to be levied in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced on Monday the decision of not introducing any additional tax in the 2021-22 budget.

The finance minister called upon an exclusive meeting with institutions concerned; the Pakistan-US Business Council, Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce, and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to discuss the matter; reported 24NewsHD TV Channel.

Each organization provided their budget proposals to the finance minister with the aim of bringing improvements in public revenue and to boost exports substantially. Addressing the representatives of the organizations, Shaukat Tareen dispelled doubts regarding the additional taxes on the common man and assured them no such policy is underway. He also addressed the issue of ongoing tax evasion in the country and stated the government would rigidly handle the tax evaders while tax revenue figures would be improved through the use of modern technology.

In addition, steps to improve national economic growth indicators in relevant economic sectors would be taken in the upcoming financial years. The Economic Advisory Council would be given the responsibility to identify the areas that require improvement and would include sectors such as housing, agriculture, exports, and revenue.