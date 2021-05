PPP finalises 31 candidates for upcoming AJK elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted a virtual meeting of the party’s parliamentary board for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections.

He initially interviewed 45 candidates and approved 31 of them as candidates for the upcoming elections.

Up to 14 more candidates are to be finalized. Almost 196 workers applied for the PPP ticket.

Faryal Talpur, PPP Women’s Wing head, headed seven parliamentary meetings to recommend candidates to Bilawal Bhutto for final approval.

Up to 196 candidates were interviewed by the board which further recommended names to the chairman for approval.

Fifty-nine candidates from Muzaffarabad division, 51 from Mirpur division, 61 candidates from Poonch and 25 candidates of Jammu and Valley were interviewed by the board.

Here is the list of the approved candidate:

LA-1 Mirpur-1 Muhammad Afsar Shahid; LA-2 Mirpur 2 Chaudary Abdul Majeed; LA-3 Mirpur 3 Chaudry Muhamad Ashraf; LA-5 Bhimber 1 Chaudhry Pervez Ahsraf; LA 7 Bhimber 3 Anis Ahmed Kashmiri; LA 8 Kotli 1 Muhammad Aftab Anjum; LA-9 Kotli 2 Javed Iqbl Badhanvi; LA-11 Kotli 4 Sardar Muhammad Bashir Pehalwan; LA 13 Kotli 6 Muhammad Waleed Inqalabi; LA 14 Bagh 1 Raja Khawar Qayyum Advocate; LA-15 Bagh 2 Sardar Zia-u- Qamar; LA-16 Bagh 3 Sardar Qamar Zaman; LA-17 Bagh 4 Faisal Mumtaz Rathor; LA-18 Poonch 1 Sardar Amjad Yousuf Khan; LA-19 Poonch 2 Sardar Saud bin Sadiq; LA-23 Poonch-6 Sardar Muhammad Raees Khan; LA-24 Poonch 7 Sardar Inayat Ullah Arif; LA-27 Muzaffarabad 1 Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayyub; LA-28 Muzaffarabad 2 Syed Bazil Ali Naqvil; LA-29 Muzaffarabad-3 Sardar Mubarak Haider; LA-30 Muzaffarabad-4 Mubashar Munir Awan; LA-31 Muzaffarabad 5 Chaudhry Latif Akbar; LA 32 Muzaffarabad 6 Sahibzada Muhammad Ishfaq Zafar; LA 33 Muzaffarabad 7 Sahibzada Muhammad Imtiaz Zafar; LA-35 Jammu 2 Muhammad Iqbal Mujadadi; LA-36 Jammu-3 Chaudhry Shaukat Wazir Ali; LA-39 Jammu 6 Chaudhry Fakhar-uz-Zaman Gul; LA 40 Kashmir Valley 1 Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone; LA 42 Kashmir Valley 3 Hafeez Ahmed Butt; LA-43 Kashmir Valley 4 Azhar Gilani; and LA 44 Kashmir Valley 5 Rashid Salam Butt.

PPP Parliamentary Board for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections was also joined by Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nair Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhary Latif Akbar, Faisal Rathore, Chaudhary Pervez Ashraf, Javed Ayub, Chaudhary Abdul Majeed, Sardar Yaqub Khan, Chaudhary Yasin, Nabila Ayub, Fakhar-uz-Zaman Gul, and Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone, along with Mian Abdul Waheed, and Sardar Qamar Zaman, as reported by 24NewsHD TV Channel.