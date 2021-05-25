SC dismisses pre-arrest bail plea of a fraudster

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a pre-arrest bail plea, filed by Wajid Ahmed, an accused in a fraud case. A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case.

Wajid Ahmed, a resident of Chiniot, was accused of fraud of millions of rupees through forgery. The Police arrested the accused from the court premises after rejection of his bail plea. During the course of proceedings, the court also expressed annoyance over the misrepresentation of the lawyer. The counsel for the accused said that the police were acting against my client. The police filed the case against his client by producing fake documents, he added. Upon this, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the council how he could accuse the police without evidence?

He questioned why the police need to forge documents. The court could summon police now and if he was wrong, he would be responsible for the consequences, he added.